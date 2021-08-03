After Ron DeSantis threatened to cut funding, Florida schools reversed their mask requirements.

After Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order last week threatening funds, two Florida school districts have withdrawn their face mask restrictions as COVID hospitalizations hit new highs in the state.

The Broward County School Board voted last week to establish a face mask ordinance in school buildings, citing an increase in COVID cases in the area due to the highly contagious Delta strain.

DeSantis, on the other hand, signed an executive order on Friday that could see funds withheld from Florida schools that require kids to wear face masks.

The Broward County school district confirmed to WTVT on Monday that it was reversing its mask mandate and now “intends to comply with the governor’s latest executive order,” just days after the order was issued.

On Monday, Broward County was not the only school district to reverse its face mask rule, as Gadsden County also acknowledged that it was reversing the restriction that it had only implemented last week in preparation for the new school year.

“As far as the governor will allow, Gadsden County Schools will do everything we can to follow CDC guidelines,” a district official told WTVT, likely referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion last week that instructors and children wear face masks in schools.

The face mask reversals come as Florida is hit hard by the extremely contagious Delta variety, with the state reporting its highest number of hospitalizations from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020 on Monday.

On Monday, the Florida Hospital Association reported a new high of 10,389 COVID hospitalizations in the state, shattering the previous high of 19,334 cases reported on January 7. Over the weekend, Florida reported 21,683 new cases, breaking the previous high of 19,334 cases reported on January 7.

Miami-Dade County and Broward County had the highest number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state. According to the Florida Department of Health, they reported 15,541 and 9,094 positive tests respectively last week.

Last week, both counties reported more than 800 new COVID hospitalizations, according to a White House assessment, making them the two worst-affected places in the country.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller stated during a press conference on Monday regarding the findings, “Unfortunately, Dade and Broward County. This is a condensed version of the information.