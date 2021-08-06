After researching previous winning lottery numbers, a Michigan man wins the $376K jackpot.

A Michigan man is praising his research skills after winning over $400,000 on a fortunate lotto ticket.

The 59-year-old Macomb County man, who wishes to remain unnamed, said on Friday that he was able to crack the code to his own luck by researching prior winning numbers.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the man said, “I play Fantasy 5 after the prize creeps up a little bit.” “I used to always play easy choices, but then I started looking at the numbers and playing what came out on top, and it worked!”

“That night, I watched the drawing, and the numbers looked familiar. “I walked to the kitchen to get my ticket and kept thinking to myself, ‘No way is this happening to me!’” he continued.

The Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased from D Brothers Party Store in Roseville, Michigan.

He stated that he intends to travel and invest the remaining funds.

The Michigan Lottery has a direct relationship with the region’s education system and local businesses. When someone buys a ticket, the money goes to support K-12 education and businesses that employ Michigan people.

Nearly 1.5 million children are served by Michigan’s K-12 public schools. The Michigan Lottery contributes more than $780 to each and every student.

More than $24.6 billion has been raised for Michigan schools since 1972. Lottery players have received an additional $43 billion in rewards, with shops receiving $5.1 billion.

The Michigan Lottery will have contributed more than $1.2 billion to the Michigan School Aid Fund in 2020. Sixty-one percent of lottery proceeds are returned to players as prizes. Michigan players won over $18.7 billion from 2011 to 2011.

In 2021, the greatest prize ever won in the Michigan Lottery was $1.05 billion.

Every year, a surplus of money is granted to a lucky winner through the lottery. According to Lottery USA, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.6 million, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

In 2016, the largest lottery prize ever awarded was won. A $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot was split between California ticket holders.