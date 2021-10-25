After reports that he offered pardons to rally planners, Paul Gosar’s January 6 tweet has resurfaced.

Following reports that Representative Paul Gosar offered pardons to individuals organizing protests in Washington, D.C., a tweet he wrote on January 6 has resurfaced.

A photo of the big throng collected at the Stop the Steal event earlier that day was included in the post, which encouraged Joe Biden to take a step back from his electoral win.

Gosar wrote, “Biden should concede.” “I’d like his concession on my desk first thing in the morning the next day. Please don’t force me to go over there.” In light of a Rolling Stone piece released Sunday in which two pro-Trump protest organizers stated they spoke with Gosar and other GOP politicians in the weeks leading up to the Capitol attack, social media users re-upped the tweet.

Why is this tweet still active? https://t.co/obza2wyPsE October 25, 2021 — j.d. durkin (@jd durkin) Isn’t this sufficient evidence? https://t.co/ZzMGf52IYC — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) [email protected] So there you have it. https://t.co/GLzWBYzSo3 October 25, 2021 — Brian Simmons (@centrasoft) Under the condition of anonymity, the two organizers told the magazine that Gosar specifically offered them a “blanket pardon” from former President Donald Trump in a “unrelated ongoing investigation” to urge them to prepare the protests. “”Our idea was that it was a done thing,” one organizer told Rolling Stone, “that he’d discussed it with the president in the Oval…at a meeting on pardons and that our names came up.” They were working on completing the paperwork and obtaining signatures from members of the House Freedom Caucus to express their support.” According to the magazine, the two individuals have been in contact with a select committee of the United States House of Representatives investigating the Capitol disturbances. The report also claimed to have “documentary evidence” to back up the claims made by the informants.

Representatives Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Louie Gohmert are among the lawmakers or members of their senior staff who have been “intimately involved” in Trump’s efforts to sway the 2020 election outcomes, according to Rolling Stone.

“We’d talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, and Gosar’s team back-to-back,” one of the organizers explained. “I recall Marjorie Taylor Greene in particular.” A. This is a condensed version of the information.