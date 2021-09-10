After reports of collapse and injury, 70K Costco shower benches have been recalled.

Ivena, a wood furniture company, has issued a recall for 70,000 teak wood shower benches that were offered exclusively at Costco. At least four persons have been injured as a result of the benches breaking under their full weight.

The shower seat “may collapse during use, creating a fall hazard to the user,” according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall notice.

The recall comes after 81 customer complaints of the benches collapsing, fracturing, or falling apart while in use. A shattered tailbone, persistent head and body aches, and bruising were among the injuries claimed by four customers.

The 20-inch benches are made completely of “wood from well-managed forests,” according to the label. According to The Miami Herald, the item’s package has an item number of 1049998 and a UPC Code of 8886474018015.

The benches can be returned to the Costco store where they were purchased. The item will be refunded in full by Costco. From October 2018 until June 2021, Costco sold the benches online and in stores around the country. According to USA Today, the benches cost between $80 and $90.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, anybody with questions about the recall can call Ivena at 844-818-9388.

Ivena is an Indonesian and Vietnamese manufacturer of indoor and outdoor furniture. Chairs, tables, and benches are among the company’s specialties. Its headquarters in the United States are in San Jose, California.

Ivena was asked for comment by this website.

The expense of replacing, repairing, or reimbursing individuals for faulty products is normally covered by the manufacturer in a product recall. Manufacturers can choose to conduct recalls on their own or be forced to do so by federal organizations such as the Consumer Product Safety Commission or the Food and Drug Administration.

Litigation may arise as a result of some product recalls. It’s unclear whether any of the allegedly wounded customers have decided to sue Ivena in this case. Companies can lose millions or billions of dollars as a result of recalls. This includes not only the expense of retrieving the products, but also any public relations efforts to restore consumer confidence following the release of faulty products.

So far this year, three other brands marketed at Costco have issued recall notifications. A massager, migraine medication, and a power saw for pruning trees and bushes were among the items recalled. At the huge, there are other brands. This is a condensed version of the information.