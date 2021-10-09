After refusing Trump’s demands to investigate voter fraud, Georgia’s prosecutor was forced to resign.

In January, a top federal prosecutor in Georgia was fired after former President Donald Trump became enraged when he refused to investigate baseless charges of voter fraud in the state.

Trump continues to assert that he lost in Georgia and numerous other crucial states due to significant voting fraud, despite the lack of evidence. Following his loss in Georgia, Trump put pressure on the state’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and Governor Brian Kemp to find a method to reverse his loss.

According to recently revealed Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, Trump also put pressure on Byung Jin “BJay” Pak, a former Atlanta-based US attorney. Pak was interviewed by the Senate committee in August, but the report was only made public on Thursday. Trump wanted to dismiss him because he was a “Never Trumper,” according to the former federal prosecutor, but he resigned instead. According to Pak, Trump’s former acting US attorney general, Richard Donoghue, notified him that the president wanted him gone.

During the August 11 hearing, Pak told the committee and its counsel, “Mr. Donoghue relayed to me that the President was very displeased and that he intended to fire me, that he believed that I was a Never Trumper.” “And Mr. Donoghue informed me that he told Mr. Trump that he thought that was inappropriate, and that the President didn’t seem to mind but wanted me out of that spot.” On January 4, Pak unexpectedly informed colleagues that he was retiring from the job to which Trump had appointed him in 2017. The next day, Trump administration officials announced that the president had nominated Bobby Christine, the US attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, to fill Pak’s position as US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia on an acting basis.

Pak’s revelation that he was forced out because of his resistance to bogus charges of widespread election fraud had not been publicly acknowledged previously, despite news reports and conjecture at the time. In his testimony before the Senate committee, Donoghue backed up Pak’s version of events.

Initially, Donoghue rejected Trump’s urge to fire Pak, according to Donoghue. However, after Trump pushed, he informed him of the Georgia prosecutor’s plans. This is a condensed version of the information.