After refusing to wear a mask during a performance of “Hamilton,” a man allegedly assaults staffers.

Police were called to Arizona State University’s auditorium after a man allegedly assaulted two staffers for refusing to wear a mask.

The event occurred at the university’s Gammage Auditorium on Saturday about 2 p.m., according to the Arizona Republic.

According to campus police, the individual fought with arriving law enforcement officers for a short time before being arrested and removed off the premises. As he was forced to leave, the crowd erupted in applause.

There were no reported injuries, and the man, identified as Connor Loretz of Maricopa County, is not linked with the university, according to the police.

Loretz, 32, allegedly grabbed a manager’s arm and pulled her back into the cinema, as well as pushing another staffer as he took his seat, according to Phoenix-based television station 12 News.

According to campus police, Loretz was arrested on accusations of assault, trespassing, and disorderly behavior.

When social separation isn’t possible, school officials declared before the start of the 2021 academic year that face coverings would be required indoors.

The institution also strongly advised everyone to wear a mask when indoors and to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they were eligible. The institution has made vaccine doses available to students and faculty at no cost.

In its latest COVID-19 update, Arizona State University stated, “Greater rates of vaccination are the best instrument available to minimize the incidence of transmission in the community, which could change the appropriate face covering guidance.”

As students returned to campus for in-person instruction, mask bans were implemented at Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

On Monday, state health officials announced nearly 2,000 additional instances of the virus, increasing the total number of illnesses to 1,086,328 since the outbreak began last year.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the virus has killed approximately 19,812 people.

According to state data, 4,162,161 persons (approximately 58 percent of the population of Arizona) have received at least one dose of the vaccination. A total of 3.6 million people, or around 51% of the population, have been fully immunize against the disease.

When the fall semester began, researchers discovered that Arizona K-12 schools without mask requirements were 3.5 times more likely than schools with mandates to develop coronavirus epidemics. This is a condensed version of the information.