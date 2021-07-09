After refusing to wear a mask, a Delta passenger was arrested and charged with spitting.

After allegedly refusing to wear a face mask, becoming enraged with flight attendants, and spitting at fellow passengers, a woman in Florida was forcibly removed off a plane.

Adelaide Schrowang, 23, of Sarasota, was detained on Wednesday, July 7 at Southwest Florida International Airport.

She apparently became enraged at Delta flight attendants who told her she needed to wear a mask, as mandated by federal law on airlines because to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Schrowang then grew more hostile, according to Lee County Port Authority Police, and began spitting at other passengers, according to NBC 2.

The captain then requested that she be removed from the plane by authorities.

According to NBC 2, the 23-year-old refused to cooperate and had to be violently removed from the plane.

According to online records, Schrowang was detained and accused with obstructing officials without violence, trespassing, and violating a county ordinance, namely interfering with aviation operations.

Police from the Lee County Port Authority have been contacted for comment.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in April that the mask mandate, which requires all passengers to conceal their faces on flights and at airports, will be extended until September 13.

In a statement at the time, Darby LaJoye, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator, said, “The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system strives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on public transit.”

“Around half of all individuals have had at least one immunization injection, and masks remain a vital tool in combating the epidemic. We’ll keep working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assess the necessity for these recommendations and acknowledge the high level of compliance so far,” LaJoye added.

The incident in Florida isn’t the first time a plane has been involved in a spat over mask regulations. On Monday, July 5, an American Airlines flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Bahamas was canceled when approximately 30 high school students refused to wear masks.

The kids “were disruptive” to other passengers, according to American Airlines spokesperson Andrew Trull, and reportedly refused to heed crew member orders while onboard.

“The clients engaged were asked to evacuate the plane as per procedure.” When it comes to our policies, we expect our customers to follow them. This is a condensed version of the information.