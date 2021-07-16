After refusing to sell his desired Twitter handle, a man died in a’swatting’ targeting scheme, according to his family.

Last year, a man in Tennessee died after receiving a “swatting” call because he refused to give up his Twitter handle, and his family is now telling his story.

According to his family, Mark Herring, 60, picked the Twitter handle @Tennessee to show support for his home state and the Tennessee Volunteers, according to WKRN. Herring received multiple requests to sell the handle to other users who were looking for the same name.

Herring, on the other hand, made it clear that the Twitter handle was not for sale. Then, on April 27, 2020, Herring and his family began to experience weird events. Two of Herring’s daughters, according to reports, received pizza delivery without ordering them.

“When I open the door, he says, ‘I’ve got a pizza for Mark Herring.’ If he had sent us pizza, he would have notified me. Herring’s daughter, Corinna Fitch, told WKRN that she went away and called and texted but received no response.

Herring’s son-in-law, Greg Hooge, said he suspected something was amiss with Herring following the pizza delivery.

“I began calling him. I was finally able to contact his live-in girlfriend. ‘Everything isn’t right,’ she said. I’m riding shotgun in the rear of a police car. I’ve got to get going,’” says the speaker. Hooge remembered something.

Prior to the pizza deliveries, Herring’s family learned that an anonymous caller requested that Herring give up his Twitter name, which he refused.

Herring received a call from a neighbor telling him that “there are cops around and they think a man has killed a woman and he’s on your land,” according to Hooge. It’s time for you to take cover.’

Herring “went out of the house with a gun because he heard someone was on his property,” according to Fitch, who spotted multiple cops around his home after receiving the report.

“They inquire if he’s Mark Herring and tell him to raise his hands. He throws his gun aside to prove he isn’t a threat, then raises his hands,” she explained.

Herring died of a heart attack minutes after more cops arrived at his residence.

The call to police, according to Hooge, was “a hoax phone call or a swatting phone call.”

“Swatting requires producing an immediate law enforcement response against,” according to Cloudflare, an online security business. This is a condensed version of the information.