After refusing to participate in sex offender programs, Bill Cosby was denied release.

After refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his almost three years in state prison in Pennsylvania, actor Bill Cosby will not be released this year.

Cosby, 83, has always stated that he will fight the programs and refuse to admit culpability, even if it meant serving the full 10-year term.

Under the three-to-ten-year term he received after his 2018 conviction, this is the first year he is eligible for parole.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Bill Cosby, termed the ruling “appalling” and stated that Cosby “vehemently declares his innocence.”

Meanwhile, Cosby is hoping that his conviction in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era will be overturned by the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December.

Five more victims were allowed to testify in support of the sexual assault accusation filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager, according to Cosby’s lawyers.

They also claim that the court should not have allowed the jury to hear damaging information from Cosby’s civil dispute with accuser Andrea Constand.

Cosby is currently incarcerated at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County, where he is serving his term.

The issue originates from Ms Constand’s visit to his house near Philadelphia in 2004.

They met at Temple University, where Cosby sat on the board of trustees for many years and was a frequent celebrity guest.

Ms. Constand has given permission for her name to be used in news stories.

She simply tweeted “Denied” in the aftermath of the May 11 judgment, which began circulating on Thursday.

In the 1960s, Cosby broke down racial barriers in Hollywood, and from 1986 to 1992, he had a top-rated sitcom, The Cosby Show, on television.