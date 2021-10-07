After refusing to get vaccinated, a popular news anchor was fired.

The Sun Herald stated that veteran morning news co-host Meggan Gray resigned from her post at the Biloxi-based television station WLOX on September 30th, the day before the company’s immunization restrictions took effect.

Gray posted on Facebook about her decision to quit WLOX after 18 years. The station’s company, Gray Television, instituted a policy requiring all personnel to be fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the former news anchor.

Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got complete approval from the Food and Drug Administration, many corporations have established similar procedures (FDA). President Joe Biden also announced plans to require private-sector employers with more than 100 employees to have their personnel immunized or tested on a weekly basis.

Gray claimed she decided not to get the vaccine before the firm required it, partially because she had already been infected with the virus. Gray went on to say that her decision isn’t meant to “start a controversy” about the vaccine, and that she respects a person’s decision to get vaccinated.

“Please understand that I did everything I could to keep my employment, including offering to be tested weekly. My petitions were turned down “she penned

Gray congratulated her coworkers and bosses at WLOX in the post. She also thanked viewers on Good Morning Mississippi for inviting her into their homes and lives as an anchor.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye; it’s difficult to part on these terms. However, I am confident that it is the best choice for me and my family “she penned “I may have lost my job, but I didn’t lose my morals. Let’s go on to the next chapter…” WLOX and Gray Television were contacted for comment on Gray’s resignation and the company’s vaccine requirement, but no response was received before publication.

According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the summer’s Delta variant epidemic is still causing cases and hospitalizations.

During a press conference last week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, “Fortunately, we’ve seen a continued drop in our number of new cases, our hospitalizations.”

On Wednesday, the department recorded 834 new cases in Mississippi, as well as 19 new deaths.