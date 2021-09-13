After refusing to be vaccinated, the assistant coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was fired.

The Columbus Blue Jackets stated on Monday that their assistant coach had been replaced after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Cleveland Monsters Associate Coach and former National Hockey League defenseman Steve McCarthy has replaced Sylvain Lefebvre as an assistant coach on Head Coach Brad Larsen’s staff,” the team announced in a statement.

“Lefebvre has elected not to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and so will not be able to execute the duties required of him given current NHL protocols,” according to the statement.

“While we are disappointed, we appreciate that this decision is a personal one for Sylvain and wish him well,” Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement.

“We are lucky to have an amazing coach join our team in Steve McCarthy, who has played in this league, won championships as a player, and been a major component of our hockey operations department as an assistant coach in Cleveland,” Kekalainen continued.

McCarthy, Lefebvre’s replacement, spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach with the Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League club. McCarthy also spent 16 years as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, and Atlanta Thrashers in the NHL.

McCarthy, according to the Blue Jackets’ head coach, is “a tremendously bright, young coach with a fantastic work ethic, and I’m enthusiastic about what he’ll add to our staff.”

After reaching out for comment, the Columbus Blue Jackets pointed this website to their statement.

All coaches and team employees who have close contact with players are required to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus under the NHL’s COVID-19 rules for the 2021-2022 season.

NHL players are aggressively encouraged to get vaccinated, and if they refuse, they will face severe consequences, including being barred from having teammates or visitors in their hotel rooms, as well as losing a day’s pay if they miss a game or practice due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to ESPN, a “overwhelming percentage” of NHL players have been completely immunized against the new virus.

In addition to Lefebvre, the San Jose Sharks were involved in a similar scenario when associate coach Rocky Thompson announced his resignation because he was unable to obtain a COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.