After receiving threats, a transgender magician cancels his library performances.

Due to threats made to her and library workers after her transgender identity was publicized on social media, a magician has canceled her presentations at libraries in Campbell County, Wyoming.

Mikayla Oz was set to appear at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette on July 14 and the Wright Branch Library on July 15, as part of the children’s summer reading program Wild Wednesday.

According to a post on the Campbell County Public Library’s Facebook page, both events were canceled after threats were made “directly to Oz and library personnel.”

Oz canceled her programs in Gillette and Wright due to safety concerns for herself, library personnel, and library users, according to the post.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“A Gillette resident posted on social media about Oz’ transsexual identification. Misinformation about the performances spread quickly on social media, prompting a group of locals to mobilize for a protest. Threats were made directly to Oz and library personnel, prompting the cancellation.”

Oz, who is from Iowa, has received rave reviews for his performances at libraries, schools, and other venues around the Midwest, according to the post.

“Her high-octane magic, enthralling story telling, and funny humor were to be a highlight of the libraries’ summer reading events,” the statement continued.

Hundreds of locals commented on the page, expressing their fury and disappointment.

“This is a tragic situation. Why would somebody object to a magician over something that has no bearing on them? Bree Danielle wrote, “Her gender is completely immaterial.”

“What kind of message is this conveying to the community’s gender nonconforming children??? Those responsible for the cancellation should be embarrassed! Bullies with their backs to the wall!”

“I am shocked, dismayed, and angry that there are still so many NARROW MINDED BIGOTS in our town in 2021 that they would threaten the safety of the library employees and this wonderful woman,” Sarah Grover continued. I feel ashamed to be a part of a community that would degrade a human being in this manner. This is a condensed version of the information.