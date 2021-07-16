After receiving numerous requests, a nun decided to share her skincare routine online.

After followers demanded to know how she maintains herself looking so young, a nun went viral after revealing her skincare routine.

People usually seek skincare guidance from the world’s beauty gurus on the internet. This time, however, they’ve chosen a different kind of guiding light.

Sister Monica Clare, also known as Claudette Powell, is an Episcopal nun of the Community of St. John Baptist in Mendham, New Jersey.

She has a TikTok channel called @nunsenseforthepeople, which she started in June and has a following of over 43,000 people who appear to enjoy her youthful skin.

Sister Monica Clare released her skincare routine in a video four days ago after receiving requests for it, and it has since received over 200,000 views.

“I just want to thank a bunch of extremely wonderful ladies who have left comments on her expressing that they think I seem a lot younger than I am,” she said.

“I probably have a few fewer wrinkles than some people my age since I can’t go out in the sun,” she says, revealing that the sun gives her headaches, so she always wears a parasol or umbrella when she needs to be outside.

But what was her major point? Lighting. “I used to work in the photography industry, so I make sure to shoot these videos in incredibly fantastic lighting,” she explained. “A girl’s best friend is low lighting.”

Yes, it is correct.

Prior to joining the Community of St. John Baptist in 2012, Sister Monica Clare worked as a picture editor for 11 years.

@nunsenseforthepeople

I expected inquiries about transubstantiation and Gregorian chant, but the ladies are more interested in nunly skincare advice. #nunsoftiktok

Claudette Powell’s original sound

“I don’t use beauty products because I think they’re a rip-off and I’m a cheapskate. She explained, “I was always a cheapskate before I became a nun, so spiritual poverty isn’t a huge concern for me.”

Sister Powell’s skincare routine isn’t going to break the bank because nuns adopt a vow of poverty, which means that all money they earn goes back into the church and community.

Sister Monica Clare, citing her own experience, recommended that people use baby items on their faces instead. This is a condensed version of the information.