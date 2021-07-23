After receiving a thank you note from a widow eating alone, the waitress bursts into tears.

Last weekend, a waitress arrived at work unaware that her thoughtful service would have a significant impact on someone’s day.

Megan King (@alienpostarr) tweeted two stunning images to her Twitter followers on Tuesday, which has since gone viral with over 600,000 likes. The first is a photograph of a handwritten message that came with her tip. The second image is of King’s reaction to the note, which shows her happy and crying.

“Thank you so much for your kind service,” the note says. Since my husband’s death, this was my first time eating out alone. I hoped I’d be able to get through it.”

The only words in King’s tweet are “in anguish.”

pic.twitter.com/lgjt12Vamx in agony

— @alienpopstarr (@motherinferior) July 21, 2021

King told This website that she received the note on Sunday, despite the fact that she didn’t publish about it until Tuesday.

“She [the client who left the message]came in around halfway through my 17-hour shift, and it was a Sunday, which is always busy,” King explained. “It started to calm down about midway through her lunch, so we spoke for a few minutes. Nothing too serious, just small conversation. She told me she was approaching 70 years old and had begun to slow down.

King said, “She said she just wanted to swing by an old favorite for a bite.”

The woman appeared “a little sad” as she ate, according to King, and looked to him periodically throughout her meal.

“In hindsight, I wish I had taken her silence as an invitation. Looking back, I believe that’s what she wanted,” King added. “Because she kept gazing up at me, I figured something wasn’t quite right with her meal or that she required assistance.

“I suppose she did, in a sense. “She was in desperate need of an ear.”

Though King wishes she had spent more time with the woman, the note demonstrates that her attention to detail had a significant impact. And the customer, in turn, had an effect on her.

“I was taken aback,” King said. “As soon as I heard she’d lost her husband, I burst out laughing.

"I had to go the restroom to gather myself enough to attend to my other tables, despite the fact that I.