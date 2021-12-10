After receiving a $4,400 tip, a server claims she was fired from her restaurant job.

A server in Bentonville, Arkansas, claims she was fired after receiving a total tip of $4,400 from another employee. The move is said to have created a quarrel over the restaurant’s tip standards, which led to her dismissal.

Ryan Brandt, an Oven and Tap waitress, told KNWA that she and a coworker recently waited on a party of more than 40 people. Each person left a $100 tip, amounting in a total of $4,400.

Grant Wise, the owner of real estate firm Witly, reportedly reviewed the restaurant’s tipping policy ahead of time to ensure things went smoothly.

Things inevitably became more difficult. Brandt told KNWA that her boss requested her to pool her tips with her coworkers, despite the fact that she had never been asked to do so in her three-and-a-half years at the restaurant.

“I was informed I’d be delivering my money to my shift manager and getting 20%,” Brandt told the news organization.

Wise interfered when he found that Brandt and her colleague’s gratuity would be split among the employees, telling the restaurant that he didn’t want it split. He allegedly asked for his gratuity to be repaid and handed the money over to Brandt.

Following the event, Brandt informed KNWA that she was fired from her job because she alerted Wise about the tip-pooling, which she claims was against the restaurant’s policy.

“It was heartbreaking since I had taken out a lot of student loans,” Brandt added. “The majority of them were turned off due to the pandemic, but they’ll be switched back on in January, which is a sad reality.” When KNWA contacted Oven and Tap’s management, they responded with the following statement: “Following their meal, this large group of guests requested that their gratuity be split between two servers. We complied with their demands completely. We do not reveal the specifics behind an employee’s departure out of respect for our highly valued team members.” In recent years, the practice of surprising service employees with ridiculously large tips has grown in popularity, spurred in part by social media. However, tipping and remuneration for one’s business may vary based on one’s supervisor. This is a condensed version of the information.