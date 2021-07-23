After Rand Paul and the Fauci Fiery Exchange, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fire Fauci Act gets a cosponsor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Dr. Anthony Fauci from his post at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases [NIAID] has garnered another backer, making it one of her most cosponsored bills.

Greene has been an outspoken critic of Fauci, who has counseled every president since Ronald Reagan and is widely regarded as the country’s foremost infectious disease specialist. She’s angry over his shifting stance on the pandemic response and is aiming to lower his pay to zero, a move that has the support of 15 other Republicans.

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas is the latest Republican to support Greene’s bill, and she praised him in a tweet on Thursday, saying the “momentum is increasing.”

Jackson was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Greene presented the bill in April, and despite the name “Fire Fauci Act,” it does not officially remove him as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Instead, until a new director is selected, the plan would slash the director’s income from more than $400,000 to zero. It would also serve as the impetus for a review of Fauci’s communications, policy memos, and financial transactions from October 1 to December 31, 2019.

She introduced the measure without any cosponsors, and it has now gained support as a result of Fauci’s media attention. Greene’s bill had only four cosponsors before the publication of Fauci’s emails as part of numerous outlets’ Freedom of Information requests. The number of cosponsors more than tripled in the three weeks following the emails’ release, to a total of 13 cosponsors.

Rep. Lance Gooden, a Texas Republican, signed the bill on July 9, and Jackson’s backing came just days after Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, got into a verbal spat during a hearing.

On Tuesday, Paul reminded Fauci that lying to Congress is a felony, accusing the public health expert of lying to senators when he earlier stated that the National Institute of Health did not sponsor gain-of-function studies at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Because it was, the lab has been singled out as a possible source of the epidemic. This is a condensed version of the information.