After pushing the vaccine, Greg Abbott is facing new demands for a school mask mandate.

After declaring his coronavirus infection was “short and light” because he is vaccinated, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has being pushed to enable mask mandates in schools.

As instances of the highly dangerous Delta strain continue to rise across the state, Abbott has refused to reinstate coronavirus restrictions, including mask mandates.

The Texas Supreme Court overturned the Republican governor’s ban on mask regulations on Friday, allowing schools to continue to require masks in classrooms while the legal battle proceeds.

Abbott has been quarantined in the governor’s house in Austin since testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after speaking to a packed assembly of GOP supporters without wearing a mask.

I’m no longer positive for Covid.

Because of the vaccination I had, my infection was brief and moderate, according to my doctor.

I shall continue to quarantine as physicians have advised.

In addition, I will continue to work on issues that affect Texas.

All of you are blessed by God.

And may God bless the state of Texas. pic.twitter.com/VOqpUCONKS

August 21, 2021 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX)

Abbott stated in a video uploaded on Twitter on Saturday that he has tested negative for COVID-19, but that he will continue to quarantine on doctors’ advise.

He recommended people to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines, but he made no mention of wearing masks to prevent the virus from spreading.

“I was advised that because of the vaccination that I had, my infection was brief and mild, therefore I encourage people who have not received the vaccination to consider getting one,” he said.

Abbott’s spokesman, Mark Miner, confirmed earlier this week that the governor had undergone monoclonal antibody treatment.

In the video, Abbott adds, “I will continue to quarantine as directed by doctors.” “However, throughout that time, I will continue to work on topics that are vital to Texas, such as creating infusion sites for antibody therapy treatment across the state.”

You complete and total monster, mandate masks in schools.

August 21, 2021 — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart)

I am a 7th grade teacher. My masked children are terrified of my unmasked children. Because everyone was masked, we had very few cases in Texas schools last year. Why would you do that? This is a condensed version of the information.