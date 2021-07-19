After purchasing a billboard next to the Confederate Flag, a woman’s message raises $37,000.

A Missouri lady has gathered thousands of dollars to pay for a billboard with a message to protest a Confederate flag flying above Highway 54.

Amanda Burrows launched a GoFundMe campaign on May 3 after seeing the flag outside the city of Eldon, Missouri, to raise money for her own sign that reads, “Equality, bigger than hate.”

Burrows said on the contributions page, “As a society, we’ve moved past owning our neighbors.” “I respect our country’s history and don’t want to live in a place where we can’t have different points of view. Tourists who spend money in Eldon and the Lake of the Ozarks benefit all local citizens. I don’t want people to this area to think of Eldon as being stuck in a place of ignorance, hatred, and racism.”

“This is not what this neighborhood is about; we wave to our neighbors, empty our pockets at cancer fundraisers, and only raise taxes to support schools and police officers,” she continued. “I’m quite proud of it. I also want to make anyone who doesn’t look like me feel welcome. “It is Love, not Hate,” says the speaker.

According to KMIZ, an ABC affiliate television station in Columbia, the original objective was to raise $3,850. The money raised would go toward artwork, vinyl, and the cost of a six-month billboard.

More than 1,000 people had donated $37,480 to Burrows’ cause as of Monday morning.

The billboard was installed at the El Rancho and Eldon exit of the highway in early June. Burrows announced earlier this month that they had raised enough money to prolong their lease on the sign for another six months.

According to the GoFundMe page, donors are from all around the country. Money has been donated to the cause from Virginia, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, and Guam.

One donor wrote on the website, “I live in a section of Florida where confederate flags are frequently flown.” “It bothers me that my neighbors act as if slavery and white supremacy don’t exist. Your message is fantastic.”

The response to the billboard has been “huge & good,” according to Burrows, who issued an update on Sunday.

She added, “I am reading every comment and my heart is full.” “This has beyond all expectations. This is a condensed version of the information.