After purchasing 20 identical lottery tickets, a man wins the lottery 20 times.

Thanks to twenty identical lottery tickets with the same winning number, a Virginia man had a lucky October. The occurrence mirrors the rise of online lotteries in today’s more virtual society, as the tickets were purchased online.

William Newell, according to the Virginia Lottery, buys his Pick 4 tickets at a neighborhood store. He just switched up his habit and chose to order them online.

Newell purchased twenty tickets for the same drawing, which appeared to be an unusual tactic. On all of them, he utilized the identical four-digit combination: 5-4-1-1.

That particular number combination proved to be a winner. The Alexandria, Virginia resident won $5,000 on each of the identical tickets a week later, for a total prize of $100,000.

Newell, who is retired, informed lottery officials that he hasn’t decided how he’ll use his prize money yet. “It feels great, no question!” he exclaimed.

Newell is one of a growing number of people who have switched to online lotteries. The Virginia Lottery began offering virtual games just over a year ago, according to lottery officials. Winnings via online tickets have resulted in over $1 billion in prizes, 213,000 unique players, and 196 million wins in the sixteen months since it began.

That isn’t to suggest that in-person ticket sales have vanished: online ticket sales account for around 30% of the Virginia Lottery’s total sales, while physical store transactions account for 70%.

“Virginians have embraced the ease of playing the Lottery on their cellphones, tablets, and computers,” said Kevin Hall, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery, in a statement last week. “The Lottery is always seeking for new and convenient ways to match customer expectations while also giving our players plenty of chances to imagine themselves in a winning situation.” “Our aim of producing earnings for K-12 education across the Commonwealth continues to be supported by online lottery games,” he added.

According to lottery officials, Virginia citizens wagered a total of $293,851,531 in September alone, including both online and in-person purchases.

The Virginia Lottery was contacted by the Washington Newsday for more information about William Newell’s winnings, but no response was received in time for publishing.

