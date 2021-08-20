After previous comments about women, Caitlyn Jenner tells Larry Elder to drop out of the California recall election.

Caitlyn Jenner called on Larry Elder to withdraw from the contest to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom in the forthcoming California gubernatorial recall election on Friday, citing remarks Elder made against women in a 1991 essay.

Jenner, an Olympian and celebrity TV star, is one of 46 people running against Newsom in the impending recall election on September 14th. Jenner is a Republican candidate.

Elder, a conservative radio presenter who announced his gubernatorial candidacy last month, is also running as a Republican and has been ranked as the front-runner in recent polls.

“‘Women know less about politics, economics, and current events than males.’ @larryelder Jenner tweeted soon before noon local time on Friday, “DROP OUT NOW.” “You’re not what CA desires, much less what we require. I am the proud parent of two strong, smart, and successful ladies. You’re just like @GavinNewsom when it comes to women.”

“Women know less about politics, economics, and current events than men.” @larryelder GET OUT RIGHT NOW. You’re not what CA desires, much less what we require. I am the proud parent of two strong, smart, and successful ladies. You’re just like @GavinNewsom when it comes to ladies.

August 20, 2021 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn Jenner)

Jenner’s comment regarding women was taken from an essay written by Elder for Capitalism Magazine in May 2000. The essay concentrated on “SHE issues,” such as Social Security, health care, and education, which Elder described as themes of importance to female voters at the time. Elder argued that “smart” politics “dictates paying attention to ‘women’s issues,’” citing the 1992 and 1996 elections of former President Bill Clinton, who was popular among women voters.

Elder’s essay went on to highlight a recent paper produced by academics at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. According to Elder’s paper, the researchers’ findings “proved women’s lack of knowledge of the issues.”

In the article, Elder stated, “Women know less than men about political affairs, economics, and current events.” “The Democrats have good news, but the Republicans have negative news. Because the less one knows, the more easily one may be manipulated.”

Democrats and some of Elder’s supporters have been attacking him in recent days. This is a condensed version of the information.