After posing with a Trump 2024 flag, a California assistant principal apologizes.

After a student asked her to hold a flag of support for former President Donald Trump for a photo that was uploaded online, an assistant principle at a California high school apologized.

The incident at Royal High School in Simi Valley sparked a debate about neutrality on campus and led to a dispute among students, according to FOX 11. Despite the school district’s claim that the administrator was not making a political statement, the incident sparked a debate about neutrality on campus and led to a dispute among students, according to FOX 11.

The controversy began when the administrator, Debbie Broberg, was photographed with a kid holding a “Trump 2024, Take America Back” flag, according to the network.

According to Fox 11, one unnamed parent with children at the school thought the photo taken on Monday was “very awful.”

“Even the school’s American government class doesn’t touch current elections because they realize it might polarize and engender enmity,” she claimed.

As word of the photograph traveled across campus, other students protested by bringing Mexican flags.

A scuffle erupted and obscenities were shouted, according to one student, when an argument erupted between a student who had brought a Mexican flag and another who had brought a Trump flag.

The Simi Valley Unified School District stated that its staff are expected to be “politically neutral,” but Broberg “was not waving the flag” in the photo.

“A student requested her to hold it, then snapped a picture and uploaded it on social media,” according to the statement to Fox 11.

According to the statement, “Mrs. Broberg openly and genuinely apologized to the school’s personnel and kids about this occurrence.” “She was not attempting to make a political statement, and she regrets and is concerned about any resulting disagreement.” The school district stated it would investigate what needs to be done “to ensure that this does not happen again with any political flag.” Simi Valley Unified School District has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

