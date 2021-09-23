After police discovered a “large cache” of weapons on campus, a Colorado college student was arrested.

A Colorado college student was arrested on Tuesday after police discovered he was allegedly making threats against the university and had a “huge cache of loaded guns.”

Robert James Killis, 24, was recognized as the student by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. Killis attended Colorado State University Pueblo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is the law enforcement agency in charge of the CSU Pueblo campus, according to a press statement issued by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

Killis allegedly made “threatening and alarming statements” at personnel and students at CSU Pueblo, according to deputies.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that Killis would talk of buying “body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and other weaponry,” and that he “had previous military experience.” Witnesses reported Killis allegedly saying that he enjoyed killing people, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, detectives began watching Killis, who lived in an off-campus apartment, and discovered his 2020 Chevy Silverado parked on campus. Inside Killis’ truck, they noticed an ammunition box, a protective jacket, and “a case that appeared large enough to hold a rifle or shotgun.”

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Killis’ home and truck the next day, and detained him at a nearby restaurant.

Killis admitting to having guns in his pickup, according to the sheriff’s office. During their investigation of the vehicle, detectives discovered “a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun.”

The sheriff’s office added, “There were also multiple fully loaded high-capacity magazines set up in a tactical fashion, as well as an ammunition box stocked with more rounds of ammunition.” “The van also had a variety of tactical equipment.”

Detectives discovered another weapon with around 100 rounds of ammo at his flat while carrying out the search warrant.

Authorities claimed Killis was arrested for illegally carrying or having a weapon on a university campus.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor of Pueblo County applauded everyone who came forward with information about Killis.

“We were able to rapidly investigate and take this person into prison before any harm could be done because we reported our suspicions to our deputies in a timely manner,” Taylor said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an added,” the sheriff stated. This is a condensed version of the information.