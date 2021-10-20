After pleading guilty to the Parkland school shooting, what punishment does Nikolas Cruz face?

Nikolas Cruz is still on death row for killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during a mass shooting.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old altered his plea from not guilty to guilty in the 17-death case. The plea was not part of an agreement with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, therefore the case was moved to a punishment phase, when a jury of 12 people would decide whether he should receive life in prison or the death penalty.

At the plea hearing, Judge Elizabeth Scherer informed the 23-year-old, “Life in jail does not carry parole.” “It means you’re not going to come out till you’re dead. Do you realize that this is the best-case scenario—a life sentence in a Florida state prison?” Capital punishment is legal in twenty-seven states, including Florida, and juries must typically reach a unanimous vote to sentence someone to death. Under those circumstances, defense attorneys just need to persuade one juror that their client did not deserve to be executed.

Defense attorneys are likely to point to the 23-year-guilty old’s plea as evidence that he accepted responsibility and, as a result, his life should be spared. Defense attorneys will attempt to appoint a juror who is sympathetic to the 23-year-old in the hopes of persuading at least one member of the panel to vote against capital sentence.

Cruz, according to prosecutors, is deserving of the death penalty.

Except for Alabama, every state that has capital punishment requires unanimous consensus to recommend the death penalty, rather than the simple majority required in other cases. However, in Florida, this could change.

In 2016, the Florida legislature altered the statute to require a unanimous jury. The Florida State Supreme Court, however, declared in 2020 that a unanimous jury was not required to sentence someone to death. Instead, all jurors needed to agree that the prisoner was qualified for the death penalty due to “aggravating elements.” Mark Anthony Poole was condemned to death based on the recommendation of a majority of the jury, and the court upheld his conviction.

Justice Jorge Labraga claimed in his dissent that the court's ruling will restore Florida to.