After pleading guilty to Capitol Riot Charges, an ex-marine will testify against Oath Keepers.

The Oath Keepers, a far-right militia organization, has pled guilty to participate in the January 6 Capitol insurgency. The former Marine’s testimony could lead to the indictment of additional extremists, and the government may be able to prevent more Marines from following in his footsteps.

Jason Dolan, 45, of Wellington, Florida, worked as a security guard at the Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach after serving in the US Marine Corps. He added that as a member of the Oath Keepers, he fought to “protect the Constitution” by helping the group recruit current and former police and military personnel.

For his role in the incident, Dolan is the third Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy charges. More than 20 Oath Keepers have been accused of plotting to prevent President Joe Biden’s victory from being certified after the election last year.

Dolan has agreed to testify for the government in any of the government’s impending prosecutions after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official procedure. Despite the fact that Dolan has no prior convictions, federal sentencing guidelines suggest he might face a sentence of 63 to 78 months in jail. The court could reduce his sentence in exchange for his “significant help.”

Among the nearly 600 persons who stormed the Capitol on January 6, members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers face some of the most serious accusations. The Oath Keepers, dressed in military fatigues, escorted a group of people up the stairs and into the building’s doors.

According to a report released by Congress in 2019, right-wing extremist groups pose the country’s most serious domestic terrorist danger. This follows an FBI analysis from the early 2000s claiming that right-wing extremist groups had surpassed left-wing extremist groups as the country’s most “serious domestic threat” in the 1990s.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in May that far-right groups are growing in the United States, prompting a slew of political warnings. Former President George W. Bush was one of many politicians who took to the anniversary of 9/11 to show his alarm about the threat.

