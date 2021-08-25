After Pelosi and moderate Democrats struck an infrastructure deal, progressives dug in on a $3.5 trillion budget.

Progressives are focusing their efforts on the $3.5 trillion budget measure after reaching an agreement on infrastructure bills with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and moderate Democrats.

The House of Representatives passed a major procedural obstacle Tuesday, voting 220-212 to advance the budget resolution, allowing Democrats to move much more of President Joe Biden’s domestic program without the need for Republican backing.

The move came after days of internal squabbling between leadership and the so-called “Mod Squad,” a group of nine centrist Democrats who sought a chamber vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate before moving on to reconciliation.

After reaching an agreement with Pelosi, which included including a provision stating that the House will vote on the infrastructure plan by September 27, all of the moderate lawmakers fell in line and voted in favor of the budget package.

Pelosi also stated on Tuesday that her goal is to introduce a budget reconciliation measure that can pass the Senate, which implies it will likely be less than what House progressives want.

Progressives, on the other hand, have claimed that nothing has changed for them as a result of Tuesday’s events, and have threatened to abandon the bipartisan infrastructure framework if moderates try to force a vote on it before the reconciliation package is finished.

“Over the next 30 plus days, you will see the progressive wing of the Democratic Party square up against the corporatist side of the Democratic Party in a full-fledged face-off,” Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of the grassroots group Our Revolution, told This website.

The “fight will continue,” according to Geevarghese, to ensure that portions of the budget that progressives like, such as increasing Medicare, cutting fossil fuel subsidies, and provisions from the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, are not “watered down.”

House committees have been given until September 15 to finish authoring elements of the reconciliation bill.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the key sponsors of the $3.5 trillion budget proposal, tweeted many times that “no reconciliation, no deal.”

Unless the reconciliation bill is passed:

-Seniors will be denied dental, vision, hearing, and home care services.

-Rx prices will skyrocket

-Families who have more than one child will be refused $300 each month.

-Climate change will become more severe.

-Families will be denied access to daycare and affordable homes.

There will be no accord if there is no reconciliation.

August 24, 2021 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders)

The chairperson is Representative Pramila Jayapal. This is a condensed version of the information.