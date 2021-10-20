After parents joined the search for Brian Laundrie’s belongings, a medical examiner was summoned to Park.

Some of Brian Laundrie’s things were apparently discovered on a trail he frequented in a park that leads to the Carlton Reserve, which is thought to be his final resting place.

Authorities had been looking for Laundrie for weeks after his parents reported him missing after his fiancee, Gabby Petito, went missing. He is wanted for using a personal identification number to access accounts he wasn’t permitted to use, and is considered a person of interest in Petito’s killing.

According to NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin, Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning to look for their son.

The FBI and the North Port Police Department met the couple at the park, and a brief search turned up some “items belonging to Brian,” according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

After the articles were discovered, law officers began a more extensive search of the region. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that he had been summoned to the park, but would not say whether a corpse had been discovered.

Bertolino was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but he did not respond in time for publication.

The Myakkahatchee Creek Connector Bridge, which connects the park to the Carlton Reserve, is located in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Brian was last seen leaving home for a camping trip in the Carlton Reserve, according to Laundrie’s parents. According to Bertolino, they believe it is the only place their kid might be.

When Brian and Gabby started on a cross-country adventure this summer, they had been dating for about two years. Gabby’s family stopped hearing from her at the end of August after she documented their trips on social media, and the final text message they received was one that her mother doesn’t believe her daughter wrote.

Brian drove back to Florida in Gabby’s van, which the couple had been sharing as their living quarters during their journey. Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, has expressed his disbelief that Brian would return to Florida without his daughter and say nothing to her family on several occasions. Even if the pair had a fight and he had to leave. This is a condensed version of the information.