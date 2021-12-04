After parents discovered sexual content in a book on the optional English reading list, the principal was fired.

After parents discovered sexual content in a book on an optional Advanced Placement English reading list, principal Linda Ihnat was fired.

The governing board of the Paradise Valley Unified School District decided not to renew Ihnat’s contract on Thursday. Horizon High School was her place of employment. The Associated Press said that board members claimed Ihnat failed to follow process by not informing parents about the sensitive topic of the book.

Jon Ronson’s book is titled “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed.” The book focuses on what is known as “cancel culture,” as well as how people use social media to punish others. There is profanity in the novel, as well as references to bestiality and orgies.

“Nowadays, preserving a child’s childhood is difficult. My child’s childhood is almost certainly over now “According to Arizona’s Family, Thomas Morton, a dad of a Horizon High School student, “As I went on, I came across a four-page description of a fetish film production with all kinds of pornographic themes,” Morton explained.

The book has been the subject of complaints since last month. According to Arizona’s Family, Ihnat was then placed on leave, despite the district’s denial that it was because of the book.

Superintendent Troy Bales apologized to parents for the book in a letter dated Nov. 16. He claimed it wasn’t on a district-approved book list and wasn’t acceptable for children his age. According to the Associated Press, Bales promised to improve protocols for informing parents about assigned literature.

The Literature List Committee, according to Bales, will “examine all AP titles being assigned in our schools,” as well as those that have previously been authorized.

“This assessment will assist in determining whether previous approved books have any sensitive information that requires notification to parents and administration,” Bales added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Several parents and students attended the meeting on Thursday, some holding signs, to provide public comment. Some people were angry and demanded that the instructor who assigned the book be dismissed. Others, on the other hand, contended that the sexual content was only a minor part of the book and that teachers should be given more leeway.

It’s unclear whether the AP English teacher will be disciplined. According to Becky Kelbaugh, a spokeswoman for the district. This is a condensed version of the information.