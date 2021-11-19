After opposing Biden’s bill, Maine’s Jared Golden shrugs off the label of “Democrat in Name Only.”

Maine Rep. Jared Golden has spoken out against a new law signed by Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democrat was the lone member of his party to vote against the Build Back Better plan, citing “a $280 billion tax break for wealthy” as the reason for his decision. In March, he voted against the $1.9 billion COVID-19 disaster assistance plan.

“I feel we’ve made progress so far,” he said in a statement, “but there’s still time, and it’s not too late to do better.” “I’ll be voting ‘no’ tonight, but it doesn’t mean I won’t support a final version of this law if some significant modifications are made.” People deserve better than the measures proposed by the Biden administration, he said in an interview with the Associated Press. Golden likewise held firm in his opposition to the COVID bill.

“I don’t believe things like these should be accepted as the cost of doing business,” he stated.

Some party members have dubbed him a “Democrat in Name Only” or a “DINO” because of his recent opposition to these bills. He, on the other hand, denied the claims, adding that he is concerned for the Democratic Party’s future if they are fail to maintain their congressional majorities in the next midterm elections.

He said that under the Build Back Better measure, 88 percent of millionaires would receive a $17,000 tax relief. Meanwhile, persons earning less than $100,000 per year would receive fewer than 1% of benefits. Golden stated that Democrats should not accept this, regardless of the current president’s political party.

“The truth can be painful at times,” he admitted.

When the Build Back Better measure reaches the Senate, it is expected to be changed.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The March COVID package, according to Golden, was “too big, too fast” and contributed to inflation creep.

For Golden, a Marine Corps veteran who represents an increasingly conservative district in rural Maine, it’s all part of a delicate political balancing act. In 2020, his district, which encompasses nearly four-fifths of Maine’s land area, voted for former President Donald Trump while also electing Golden to a second term in Congress. As a result, Republicans have made it a high priority. This is a condensed version of the information.