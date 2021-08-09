After opening fire on Texas deputies, a Walmart shoplifting suspect was killed.

One guy was murdered when deputies responding to reports of stealing at a Walmart in Texas opened fire on them.

One suspect is still on the loose, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, following an incident that occurred at 10:30 p.m. at the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road in Spring on Sunday

Sgt Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told reporters on the scene that deputies were summoned to the Walmart due to reports of continued stealing.

After witnessing one of the males reportedly attempting to steal products from inside the store, store employees dialed 911.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the suspects in the Walmart parking lot. The suspects then got into a car, which deputies tried to pull over for a traffic stop inside the parking lot.

One of the suspects got out of the car and started shooting at deputies with a revolver several times. Deputies retaliated by shooting the suspect. Later, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second suspect in the vehicle, according to Brown, fled the area and has yet to be arrested.

“After the gunshot, the second suspect escaped in the vehicle,” Brown added. “We don’t believe he was shot during the incident. We also don’t believe he fired at the deputies as far as we know, and we believe the suspect was involved in the attempted theft inside the Walmart,” Brown said, adding that deputies recovered a gun from the scene and that the killed suspect fired at the deputies “multiple times” before they opened fire.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the assailant who was murdered, and they have no information about the second suspect other than that he is an adult male.

The suspects were not the first to steal from Walmart, according to Walmart staff.

As part of the inquiry, Brown said they will look at video footage from the parking lot and inside Walmart.

Two additional suspects in the black SUV left the scene, according to KHOU, but they were later apprehended and are working with the investigation.

Click 2 Houston, on the other hand, reported that two males were in a vehicle that matched the description. This is a condensed version of the information.