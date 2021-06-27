After one fell through the bedroom ceiling, a raccoon trashed the woman’s home, saying, “I’ll need new sheets.”

Several raccoons entered a woman’s bedroom via the roof above it, and she filmed their devastation in a viral Twitter thread until they were humanely removed.

The initial tweet, which included a photo of one raccoon and the hole in the bedroom ceiling, read, “I arrived home from New York and a raccoon dropped through the roof above my bedroom.”

Haley Iliff (@haley iliff) of Twitter documented her experience with raccoons in her home with videos and images.

Since 5 p.m. on Friday, Iliff and her roommate had been waiting for someone to help them remove the raccoons. She had contacted the Humane Society before, but they were unable to assist her since the mother raccoon was defending her babies. The raccoons were most likely dwelling on their roof, according to Iliff.

A raccoon tries to scale Iliff’s wall before turning and looking at her in the video, which has over 544,000 views.

Iliff shared a GIF of the raccoons digging through her closet on Twitter.

“We have an increasing raccoon problem since the roof is open to the sky. Five raccoons were counted last night, and they made their way upstairs as well,” Iliff stated.

Iliff followed up with a photo of her bedroom, where the blinds had been shattered in numerous places and the raccoons had clearly used her bed as a bathroom, among other things.

“They ruined my room, and who knows what else they’ll do till we get them out. No idea how much this is gonna cost me, at the very least I’ll need new sheets.”

Iliff thanked her roommate for saving her Squishmallow, a soft stuffed animal pillow made by Kelly.