After officials warned of “credible threats,” an explosion was confirmed outside Kabul’s airport.

In the midst of a large evacuation attempt in Afghanistan, an explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport on Thursday morning. The number of people who may have died as a result of the explosion is unknown, as is the identity of the perpetrator.

In a tweet, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the incident and promised to offer “further details” as soon as possible. It came amid fears that an ISIS attack on crowds near the airport may stymie the Biden administration’s plan to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan friends.

For days, Afghans and Americans wanting to exit the country following the Taliban’s takeover have gathered at the airport. Several countries advised citizens to avoid the airport due to a fear of suicide bombing, yet people continued to assemble in the hopes of catching a flight.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the ISIS danger officials warned about has anything to do with the explosion outside the airport.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.