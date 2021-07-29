After officers testified on the 1/6 riots, the House votes to raise Capitol Police pay day.

A day after officers spoke on their experiences during the January 6 insurgency, the House of Representatives enacted a bill that will enhance U.S. Capitol Police pay.

The House voted 215-207 in support of the bill on Wednesday, making it the first of 12 bills for the fiscal year 2022 to pass the house.

The bill will contribute $604 million to the Capitol Police, allowing them to hire 2,122 more sworn officers and 450 civilian members.

“It gives these heroes the funds, tools, and training they need to guarantee that what happened on January 6 never happens again, and it also says, ‘We honor what you do,’” said Rosa DeLauro, Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee (D-Conn.)

The bill also allows the Architect of the Capitol to erect a plaque commemorating the Capitol Police’s bravery and devotion during the Capitol insurgency.

The bill’s passage came just one day after several Capitol and DC police officers testified before a House select committee about the Capitol insurgency.

US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, D.C. Metropolitan police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, and US Capitol police officer Harry Dunn were among the policemen that testified.

Gonell requested that the House committee take steps to protect police officers and members of the US government from such threats.

“I’d like you to provide us with the tools, or at the very least the supplies, that we’ll need to continue to protect you folks. That, I believe, is critical,” Gonell added.

During the insurgency, Fanone feared that he might be killed while attempting to safeguard the Capitol.

“As I heard chants of ‘kill him with his own gun,’ I was in danger of being stripped of my firearm and slain with it,” Fanone added. “Those phrases are still stuck in my head today.”

Hodges feels that former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally and his social media conduct fueled the Capitol uprising.

“As patrol police, we can only deal with crimes that occur on the streets, misdemeanors and violent felonies on rare occasions, but you guys are the only ones we have to deal with crimes that occur above us. I require your assistance. This is a condensed version of the information.