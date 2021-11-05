After offensive posts resurfaced, Edward Durr’s Twitter and Facebook pages were taken down.

Following his unexpected victory over State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, New Jersey Republican Edward Durr’s Twitter and Facebook sites are no longer accessible to the public. Several nasty posts resurfaced following his upset victory.

Durr’s Twitter page had the statement “This account doesn’t exist” as of Friday morning.

His Facebook page has likewise been taken down. “When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a select group of people, modified who may see it, or it’s been erased,” the site explained. Before publishing, the Washington Newsday reached out to Twitter, Facebook, and Durr’s campaign for comment on why the pages were down, but received no answer.

Durr came under fire for some of his comments just hours after the Associated Press pronounced him the victor of the state senate contest on Thursday.

Durr called Islam a “false faith” and its prophet Muhammad a “pedophile” in a post from 2019, originally published by NJ.com.

“Only fools believe in the teachings of Islam! It is a hate cult!” Durr penned the piece.

Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat, was labeled a “pedophile” in two tweets dated 2017 and 2018.

“Islamophobes and other racists should not be in policy-making positions influencing the lives of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds,” the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has said, urging Durr to disavow the views or resign.

Durr published a statement clarifying the previous tweets on Friday morning.

“I’m a fiery individual who says things on the spur of the moment. I truly regret if I have said anything in the past that has offended anyone’s sentiments “According to the New Jersey Globe, Durr stated.

“I believe that everyone has the freedom to worship in any way they want and to worship the God of their choice. I am a supporter of all individuals and their rights “He went on to say more. “Working for the people and supporting their rights is what I’m here to do.” Sweeney is the second most powerful person in New Jersey government and has served as senate president for more than a decade, thus Durr’s loss was one of the most shocking for Democrats.

Durr, a lifelong resident of the Garden State and truck driver, led Sweeney 32,742 votes to 30,444, or 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent, with all precincts reporting. This is a condensed version of the information.