After North Korea’s missile tests, the UN Ambassador calls for sanctions.

Following North Korea’s most recent missile launch, performed early Tuesday morning, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has urged for further restrictions.

Following the launch, the United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting to examine possible sanctions against North Korea for defying the international body’s prior sanctions prohibiting it from producing missiles.

“Each additional step forward in the DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs destabilizes the area and poses a threat to international peace and security,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement released Wednesday.

“We… urge on all member states to carry out their sanctions commitments under existing Security Council resolutions,” she continued, “so that we can prevent the DPRK from gaining access to the cash, technology, and know-how it requires to further develop its weapons [programs].”

North Korea must abide by current UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting continued weapons testing in the East Asian country, according to the US envoy.

She also stated that the United States is still willing to engage in “serious and persistent diplomacy” as well as “continued and substantive conversation” with North Korea in order to achieve total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Finally, she stated that the United States had offered to meet with representatives from the country “without any preconditions,” stating that the US has “no hostile intent” toward the country.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan early Tuesday morning, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Since January, North Korea has undertaken six missile launches.

If North Korea continues to exacerbate tensions in the region, US President Joe Biden has threatened “responses.” The Biden administration, on the other hand, has yet to announce any meaningful policy answers to the country’s ongoing missile launches.

North Korea has stated that it is working on its weapons defense program in preparation for a future military threat from the United States. According to a recent report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), North Korean authorities have termed the development of nuclear weapons “essential to regime survival.”

The Defense Intelligence Agency has warned that North Korea plans to fire a long-range missile this year. Such a launch would pose a significant security threat to South Korea, Japan, and other US allies. This is a condensed version of the information.