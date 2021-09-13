After no winner on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot has risen to $416 million in the new Monday game.

Last month, Powerball launched a new game in the aim of attracting more participants. The jackpot has suddenly increased in size. The most recent Powerball jackpot is well over $400 million, and if no one wins the newly implemented Monday jackpot, it might rise even higher.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 13th, is $416 million, with a cash option of $301.9 million. Here are the most recent figures that led us to this point:

Powerball is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is one of the two largest lottery prize games in the United States. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million, and additional prizes with a Power Play range from $1 million to $2 million. The cost of admission is $2. On the official Powerball website, you may look up tonight’s numbers as well as previous winning numbers.

During the Powerball, there are nine different methods to win money. If you get the Powerball with no other numbers, you’ll win $4, and if you add the power play for an extra dollar, you’ll win even more. One ball plus the Powerball pays the same, and two correct numbers plus the Powerball pays $7, as does three correct numbers without the Powerball.

The payment is $1 million if all five white numbered balls are chosen but the red Powerball is incorrect, with a greater payout if the power play is chosen.

Mega Millions, which is played on Tuesdays and Fridays, is the other multi-state lottery. After a jackpot is won, the jackpot is reset to $20 million, and one line of numbers costs $2, with a $1 option to double earnings with a Megaplier. For additional information, or to check any potential past numbers, go to the Mega Millions website.

Here are the top Powerball jackpot prizes of all time.

$1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016) California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin for $768.4 million (03/27/2019).

$758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017) In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

Single ticket sold in Michigan for $730 million on January 20, 2021.

$687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018) Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

Single ticket sold in Florida for $590.5 million on May 18, 2013.

