After nearly drowning in a shipwreck off the coast of Alaska, this adorable puppy was rescued.

The US Coast Guard saved a puppy from drowning in a shipwreck off the coast of Alaska. Grace, an eight-month-old dog, was thrown overboard on Sitkalidak Island on Monday about 7 a.m. when her owner’s fishing trawler capsized.

The four crew members were able to escape the wreck by boarding a life raft, but Grace was nowhere to be found. The US Coast Guard scanned a five-mile radius from Air Station Kodiak without success. The puppy, a black Labrador-pitbull mix, was considered lost at sea at this time.

According to local radio station KMXT, another helicopter crew flew over the region the next day seeking for evidence of a fuel spill from the destroyed fishing vessel. Grace was then discovered on a neighboring beach.

Rafael Aguero, a petty officer 1st class with the United States Coast Guard, arrived in the vicinity to rescue her. Grace was on a tiny length of beach flanked by rocks rising about 20 to 40 feet, he told KMXT. “I was able to sort of scramble down that ledge and grab her,” Aguero explained.

“She was taken aback, to say the least. I’m definitely cold. So when I looked up at her, I knew she’d be fine. She waggled her tail a smidgeon. Then I walked back up the cliffs to the chopper, snatched her up, and struggled back up.” Grace had been alone on a frigid beach for 36 hours. Aguero described her survival under those conditions as “incredible.” He went on to say, “It’s simply wonderful that we located that puppy.”

Grace was rescued from the base of the cliffs and transported to safety, according to photos shared by the US Coast Guard. That afternoon, she was reunited with her owners at Air Station Kodiak.

In a Facebook post, the US Coast Guard Alaska wrote, “Everyone likes a happy ending, especially when it involves a rescued puppy!”

Dog rescues are uncommon for the US Coast Guard, but they do happen. The United States Coast Guard Station will be closed in December 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.