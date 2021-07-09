After Nazi comparison criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts NBC for its “name-calling.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has charged NBC News of “horrific name calling” aimed at former President Donald Trump after the news organization published an op-ed disputing her Nazi comparisons tied to COVID-19 epidemic operations.

After comparing mask mandates to the treatment of Holocaust victims, Greene sparked outrage and ultimately apologized.

Following that, she compared personnel being dispatched door-to-door to promote vaccinations to the “brown shirts,” a paramilitary outfit that helped Adolf Hitler gain power.

She was roundly chastised by leading Jewish organizations for her remarks.

On Thursday, an NBC News Think opinion post headlined “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t stop making Covid-Nazi parallels” was published, stressing these facts.

The similarities were deemed offensive in Noah Berlatsky’s article.

Greene’s remarks were described as “disrespectful and outrageous.” “But they’re not simply insulting and outrageous: They’re part of a long history of far-right disavowal, projection, and escalation meant to justify severe reprisal against imagined enemiesâ€”including, most directly, Democrats.”

Greene retweeted a tweet from the NBC News Think account that shared the item in response to it. She presented a supercut of Trump or his acts being labeled fascist or using fascist-sounding words in news broadcasts.

“@NBCNews it appears you need a reminder for ALL the awful name calling you lied about Trump supporters & President Trump and never apologized for,” she commented beside this. Let me state unequivocally that the nation has not forgotten.”

“And we aren’t the National Socialist Party with the media doing our dirty work,” she continued.

The National Socialist German Workers’ Party was known as the Nazi Party. In prior critiques of the Democratic Party, she has called it a “national socialist party.”

Greene apologized for her Holocaust remarks in June, but she has continued to make Nazi connections since then.

“There’s nothing comparable to the Holocaust,” she stated at the time. It happened, and more than 6 million Jews were killed. There were also non-Jewish individuals, Black people, Christians, and a variety of other people, including children, who the Nazis did not consider were good enough or perfect enough.

"And the Holocaust's horrors are something that some people don't think occurred." Some may argue that there is no comparison, but there isn't.