After multiple sexual assaults were reported at the university, college students gathered for a protest.

Auburn University students gathered on campus to protest the university’s response to three different sexual assault reports filed in the previous week. On Tuesday evening, a demonstration took place near Toomer’s Corner, a prominent intersection with stores and restaurants favored by students.

The university sent out three campus safety notifications via email to all students, teachers, and staff between September 8 and 14, and contained two reports of rapes on campus.

The most recent report detailed a rape that occurred on campus on September 10 at a fraternity home. The fraternity implicated was not named in the announcement.

According to Campus Safety & Security, the female student did not fully recollect all facts of the incident, but she did reveal physical bruises consistent with rape as a result of the assault.

“A girl told police yesterday night that she was raped at a fraternity home on Friday night. The victim/survivor does not recollect the incident’s details, but did reveal physical injuries compatible with a rape, according to the notification.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), roughly 13% of all undergraduate and graduate students will be raped or sexually assaulted “by physical force, violence, or incapacitation,” and only about 20% of female victims will report their assault to law authorities.

An unauthorized Auburn safety GroupMe organized the rally on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to protest the university’s response to the three distinct occurrences. The Auburn Plainsman stated that word soon spread, and by 7:30 p.m., students were gathered on campus wearing red to show solidarity for sexual assault victims.

Madeline Taylor, an Auburn University senior studying integrative biology, told This website, “It was a tremendous shock.” “Any sexual assault is terrible, but when it happens three times in one week, it’s terrifying to be a girl on campus.”

Students who attended the rally hoped to get the university to reveal the identity of the fraternity that was involved in the alleged rape. “Hold them accountable,” “BOYS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE,” and “I am humiliated to be an Auburn Tiger” were among the posters held by students.

Students at the university also established a petition on Change.org called. This is a condensed version of the information.