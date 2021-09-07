After multiple Ida deaths, De Blasio had no “immediate solution” for illegal basement homes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed he has no plans to address the illegal basement houses that flooded and trapped ten of the city’s victims as the city was pounded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

At a press conference on Tuesday, de Blasio admitted, “We don’t have an instant solution for this one.”

“I wish I could tell you that we’ve devised some wonderful solution to address the unlawful basement problem in the blink of an eye. We don’t have any. “Let me be clear about that,” said the mayor. “The city has a tremendous structural problem. It’s been like that for decades.”

According to city estimates, at least 50,000 basements have been unlawfully turned into tenant residences across the five boroughs. At least 10 of the 13 people who perished as a result of Ida’s sudden flooding were trapped in unlawful apartments.

According to Department of Buildings Commissioner Melanie La Rocca, just one of the individuals killed by flooding lived in a legal apartment.

Five of the six buildings where New Yorkers tragically lost their lives during the floods were illegally converted cellar and basement flats, according to DOB inspectors,” La Rocca added.

De Blasio stated that converting the unlawful houses into legal apartments would require a “major investment” of tens of billions of dollars and a “great amount of effort,” but he did not provide a date for when the conversions would take place.

De Blasio also promised not to penalize the renters in those units, admitting that the demand for these flats stems from a lack of affordable housing for New Yorkers, but adding that the city would “hold individuals accountable.”

“The answer is to safeguard people with what we have now with innovative techniques, and then undertake the tedious process of converting as many of them as possible over time, as we get more and more resources in, notably from the federal government,” De Blasio said on Tuesday.

“That will necessitate a significant amount of public funds. Homeowners just will not have the resources to do so in a practical manner,” he noted.

Last week, the mayor announced the formation of a 30-day Extreme Weather Response Task Force to investigate how the city will respond to extreme weather.