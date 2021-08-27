After multiple explosions in Kabul, more ISIS attacks are expected in Afghanistan.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the US Central Command leader, said he is aware of further “imminent” threats to the Kabul airport and would not rule out military action against ISIS if the militant group is discovered to be responsible for Thursday’s explosion.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosion near the airport on Thursday, killing 12 US service members and injuring 15. Officials believe the attack was carried out by the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K), a threat they had warned about just hours before, and the military is working with the Taliban to avoid other strikes.

McKenzie told reporters, “If we can find out who is involved in this, we will go after them.” “Those attacks are expected to continue, and we are doing everything we can to prepare for them.”

ISIS-K is apparently exploring rocket strikes, car bombings, and suicide bombers as options for attacking the base, according to McKenzie. The military is dispatching planes to survey the region in an attempt to deter further attacks, in addition to a system to defend the base against rocket attacks.

“They know that if we spot them doing it, we’ll go after them right away. If it becomes necessary to defend the base, we are prepared to do so,” McKenzie added.

He claimed that the US military is working with the Taliban and utilizing them as a “instrument” for protection, confident that he had the troops needed to defend the base. To prevent a vehicle attack, US authorities have urged the Taliban to “push out” the security cordon around the airport and restrict highways.

According to McKenzie, the Taliban may have averted future attacks and have been helpful to cooperate with as long as their aims stay aligned. When asked if he trusted the Taliban, he said it’s a phrase he doesn’t throw around lightly, but that the Taliban have a vested interest in the US finishing evacuations and leaving the country by August 31.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the airport explosion, saying that “evil circles will be stopped in full force.”

McKenzie stated that he believed an attack will occur at some point. This is a condensed version of the information.