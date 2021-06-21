After moving into a new apartment, a man discovers a human leg bone in his closet.

Last week, a guy was shocked to discover proven human remains on the property of his new home.

According to WCBS-TV, Mohammad Siddique and his family discovered a human bone just a month after moving into their Jamaica Estates house in Queens. On Thursday, as the family was settling into their new home, Siddique’s cousin Haider Khan discovered the bone in a small nook in a built-in closet.

Khan, 23, said in a statement to The New York Post, “I was checking the closet to make sure I didn’t leave anything behind, and I was checking the separators between those shelves [in the closet], and there’s a gap in the wall where there’s a partition.”

“At first, I mistook it for a Halloween decoration. My first impulse was to toss it out. It appeared to be a rolling pin. But after that, I contacted the cops.”

When the police arrived, they were baffled by the discolored human bone. Khan told The New York Post that they “weren’t really taking it that seriously” at first, noting that they arrived late at night to investigate the item.

“I don’t blame them—it seems like the simplest solution is typically the best one,” Khan remarked.

According to WCBS-TV, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City determined it was a human leg bone, however accounts differ on whether it was a femur or a fibula.

For more information on the matter, this website contacted the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined that “the remains are human but not forensically significant.”

Khan told the source that, while he was concerned that the discovery might have contaminated a piece of criminal evidence, police do not suspect foul play at this time and confirmed that no other human remains were discovered on the site. Siddique hypothesized that, as the three previous owners over the last 100 years were all surgeons, it is likely a prop or “relic of a different time.”

Siddique explained, “[The previous homeowners] used to practice [medical]in the house, sometimes in the basement.” “However, back in the day, it was perfectly normal.”

Once the bone was confirmed to be human, Khan told The New York Post he “wasn’t scared—I. This is a condensed version of the information.