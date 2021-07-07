After Mose’s assassination, a clip of Joe Biden saying in 1994 that Haiti “doesn’t matter” has resurfaced.

The death of Haitian President Jovenel Mose on Wednesday was termed by the White House as “horrific [and]awful,” but it’s President Joe Biden’s statements about Haiti from 27 years ago that have gotten notice as the US pledges to help its Caribbean neighbor.

In a 1994 interview with PBS anchor Charlie Rose, the then-Delaware Senator addressed charges that he couldn’t care less about Haitian foreign policy difficulties because the country’s population is mostly black. As Haitian officials and international relief workers scramble to respond to Mose’s assassination and the accompanying pandemonium in Port-au-Prince, the racially charged debate from nearly three decades ago resurfaced on social media on Wednesday.

This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard this man say, and he’s said a lot. https://t.co/s5RmWt8ph3

July 7, 2021 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed)

In 1994, Biden, who served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years as chairman or ranking member, was questioned about his alleged lack of interest in assisting majority-Black countries such as Rwanda and Haiti. His critics, on the other hand, argued that he was well-versed in White European conflicts in areas like Bosnia.

Biden informed Rose that immediately before the event, a “senior editor of a Delaware Valley newspaper” had reporters question him on Haiti, asking, “Why is Biden so concerned about Bosnia and not about Haiti?” Is it because there are Black people in Haiti? In Haiti, what is at stake are black people? And they’re European Whites in Bosnia?”

Biden sneered at the idea of racism, instead stating that Haiti was a minor worry compared to Bosnia, where he believes a new world war could erupt.

“It wouldn’t matter a whole lot to our interests if Haiti just quietly slid into the Caribbean or just rose up 300 feet,” Biden added.

In 1994, Biden met with Penny Bender, a Washington correspondent for the Gannett News Service, telling her that while death and suffering were equally tragic in Rwanda and Bosnia, the impacts of the Bosnian war were worse for the United States because of the risk of another world war.

