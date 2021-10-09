After more border wall contracts expired, Republicans slammed Biden and Mayorkas.

After the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed Friday that it was canceling a slew of Trump-era border wall contracts in Texas, Republicans in Congress reacted angrily.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it was canceling remaining border contracts in the Laredo and Rio Grande Sectors of the United States Border Patrol (USBP).

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was one of the high-profile GOP lawmakers who responded angrily, demanding for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached.

“During a border crisis, DHS Secretary Mayorkas is canceling border wall contracts. Mayorkas should be impeached “He sent out a tweet.

Crenshaw called the decision a "dereliction of duty" in a separate tweet, citing increasing numbers of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

“The RGV [Rio Grande Valley] is always the hardest impacted, with over 10,000 interactions every week on a regular basis,” he stated.

The response of Biden and Mayorkas to the border crisis?

Contracts for border walls should be terminated.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also issued a statement on Twitter, claiming that canceling border wall contracts would "not solve the Biden border crisis." Since President Joe Biden took office in January, Republicans in Congress have objected to the Department of Homeland Security's efforts along the country's southern border, calling for a review of border-related projects.

Instead of building a border wall in Texas, the government will begin coordinating operations that will “include new biological, cultural, and natural resource studies for project areas where no data has been previously obtained,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The steps, according to the government, were in line with the National Environmental Protection Act’s guidelines for border wall locations.

The Biden Administration also reaffirmed its request to Congress that all of the border wall contracts be cancelled.