After months of videos, a baby internet star finally perfects her pouring skills.

Chris Rooney and his two-year-old niece Marleigh, dubbed “the yeet baby,” have become online celebrities when he tracked her development of life skills on their TikTok channel, which has more than three million followers.

After continuously going viral for her previous attempts, Marleigh has finally mastered the art of pouring beverages.

Of course, a baby pouring a cup for the first time isn’t unusual, but most newborns don’t have millions of people watching them.

Marleigh’s first effort at pouring a drink was published by Rooney in November 2020, and he has been routinely updating his fans on her development since then. When he first urged her to pour orange juice into a cup on November 2, the couple went viral.

Marleigh complied, but promptly emptied the entire bottle into the little cup, spilling it all over the table, and gaining five million likes in the process.

“For some reason, I didn’t think you’d drink it all. In the video, Rooney says, “That’s kind of on me.” He’s been attempting to teach her how to pour on her own in subsequent movies, but she always ends up with covered tables. She’s been known to amuse her audience by entirely missing the glass at occasion.

As Rooney refused to give up, the adorable “pouring” series was given its own category on the TikTok account. In April, Rooney said in a compilation video of her pouring, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

Marleigh, on the other hand, has gone viral again again after she finally managed to pour a glass of drink by herself. Last week, she wowed viewers who had been following her journey by pausing twice in the middle of pouring—though nowhere near the top of the glass.

Yesterday, June 15, Rooney shared the clip that viewers have all been waiting for—Marleigh poured a glass of probiotic right to the very top, without spilling. “That one was impressive even for a grown person,” he wrote in the comments.

Rooney also shared a “before and after” style clip comparing her watching him pour the drink a year ago to her latest. This is a brief summary.