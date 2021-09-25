After Montana’s healthcare workers were not vaccinated, nine immunized nursing home residents died.

A legislative ban on mandated vaccinations for health care professionals and other personnel has resulted in the deaths of nine immunized nursing home residents in Montana.

The deceased people were residents of Lincoln County’s Libby Care Center. They died in the center as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak. A tenth resident who had not been inoculated also died.

The outbreak began because of an unvaccinated Certified Nursing Assistant who worked at the center, according to Cascadia Healthcare, the center’s operator.

According to Cascadia Healthcare Director of Corporate Affairs Steve LaForte, a further 16 employees tested positive for the infection.

Approximately 88 percent of the center’s population have received COVID-19 vaccination. However, only 54% of the center’s employees have been vaccinated.

The state’s Republican-led legislature enacted a bill earlier this year prohibiting employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated. According to the law, which was signed by Republican Governor Greg Gianforte, such regulations are a form of “discrimination” that violates Montana’s human rights laws.

Montana is the only state in the United States to have approved such legislation.

Health-care establishments must also provide “reasonable adjustments” for unvaccinated staff to continue working, such as donning masks and taking other precautions.

According to Brooke Stroyke, Gianforte’s spokesperson, “although the governor continues to encourage Montanans to take safe and effective vaccines, doing so is voluntary and no individual should experience discrimination based on vaccination status.”

The Montana Medical Association, a Missoula hospital, medical clinics, and people with weakened immune systems filed a lawsuit to invalidate the rule on September 22, according to The Independent Record.

According to the lawsuit, the law may be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act since it prevents immune-compromised personnel and patients from visiting healthcare facilities. According to the lawsuit, the statute also violates state constitutional provisions that the government maintains a “clean and healthy environment” for all people of the state.

Furthermore, the rule jeopardizes the safety of healthcare facilities by increasing the risk of COVID-19 and other avoidable infections that can result in serious sickness or death, according to the lawsuit.

Allowing unvaccinated health care workers to remain on the job also “undermines the credibility” of doctors who advise people to get vaccinated, according to the lawsuit.

