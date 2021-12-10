After Mom says the “whole family” attends birthday parties regardless of invitations, viewers are split.

A mother of five has caused a heated controversy on TikTok after stating that she attends other children’s birthday celebrations with her entire family, even if only one of her children is invited.

Since it was shared late last month, the video has received over 734,000 views and 52,000 likes.

By giving viewers a glimpse into their daily lives, Jeena Wilder and her “contemporary all-American” family have amassed a substantial internet following (almost 500,000 TikTok followers and 260,000 Instagram followers). Wilder addresses problems such as parenting, trans-racial adoption, and preconceptions made about her family in particular.

As Wilder said to People magazine about his experience raising children of many races: “They are aware of their distinctions. We don’t try to conceal their distinctions.” “However, being different does not make you any less of a family,” she added. “Things like that are openly discussed.” Wilder expresses her opinion on children’s birthday celebrations in a new video.

The video opens with a cheerful Wilder dancing and picking up a faux party “invitation” in front of the camera. She turns around and dances away from the camera, followed by a train of her five children and husband who materialize from behind her.

“You invite one youngster,” Wilder explains through captions on the TV. “You’ve got us all.” “Don’t be concerned,” she adds. “We bring fantastic gifts,” says the narrator. Wilder went on to say in the video’s caption: “My husband works a lot, so it’s just myself and the kids most days! I always ask the parents or RSVP first.” Thousands of people went to the comments area in response to the surprising controversial topic.

Many people disagreed with Wilder’s approach, claiming that bringing more guests than were originally invited was unacceptable. “I would never do this,” @sassysio234 said. “If someone just wants one of your kids at the party, you have to respect their decision.”

“Each child is entitled to their own unique experiences away from their siblings,” @teribazzi stated.

“You never know if the hosts are on a tight budget or if their location has a capacity limit,” @kasoctober remarked.

Others thought that bringing a large number of uninvited siblings would “ruin [the]celebration for the birthday kid, their parents, and your youngster who was invited.”

Some, on the other hand, saw no problem. @how and why parenting said, “I’ve never had someone not show up with their family.” This is a condensed version of the information.