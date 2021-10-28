After Mom didn’t come home, the babysitter called the cops, and the internet backed her up.

A babysitter who contacted the cops when the mother failed to show up at the agreed-upon hour and was unreachable has gotten significant internet sympathy.

The 28-year-old wrote a Reddit post while debating if she did the right thing, stating that her mother had a history of being unreliable. The conundrum, which was uploaded on Wednesday, has received over 20,000 upvotes and generated a heated debate.

The woman, believed to be from the United States, said she babysat on weekends to “earn extra cash” in a post to the site’s Am I The A****** forum under the username Electronic Professor.

“My concern is, the mom is never home on time,” she said in an email to the mother, for whom she had worked for nearly a year. She used to refuse to give me return times, but I eventually asked because it was hard to get anything done on weekends. I’d babysit for her so she could go out to ‘brunch,’ but she’d be gone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. My entire day had vanished. She’d start giving me times after that, but she’d never keep them. She wouldn’t even phone to let me know; she’d just leave.” The babysitter agreed to keep the kids, ages 3 and 7, starting at 6 p.m. on a Saturday night, on the condition that the mom would be home by 9 p.m. since she had plans later.

But, as she stated, the evening did not proceed as planned: “Of course, 9:00 rolls around and she isn’t home.” I phone her, but she doesn’t answer. There was no answer to my text. Another hour has passed. Nothing. Calling and texting are still going on. Finally, it’s 12 a.m. My plans have long since been shattered, but I’m angry and fatigued. I phone her and leave a voicemail indicating that if she isn’t home within the hour, I’m going to assume the kids have been abandoned and will call the cops.

“I also texted her about it.” I attempt calling her again 30 minutes later, but it goes straight to voicemail on the second ring; I text her again, and she puts me on read. I would have stayed if she had said, “Hey, I’m staying out until x time.” I don’t know her family or the children’s father, so I can’t contact them.” She called, adhering to her ultimatum. This is a condensed version of the information.