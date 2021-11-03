After Minneapolis’ vote to keep police, activists vow to fight for reform.

After Minneapolis voters rejected a proposal to dissolve the city’s police force, activists and campaigners have vowed to keep fighting for reform.

The proposed city charter amendment would have repealed the requirement that Minneapolis have a police agency with a minimum number of officers based on population, replacing it with a new Department of Public Safety that would have “a holistic public health approach to safety.”

But, almost 18 months after George Floyd, a Black man, died beneath the knee of a police officer in the city, Minneapolis residents voted 56 percent to 43 percent to retain the police department in place, sparking a national reckoning on race and calls to “defund” larger police forces. Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison earlier this year for Floyd’s murder.

Opponents warned that there was no clear plan for how the new department would operate, and that it would leave some communities more vulnerable in the face of rising crime. Supporters argued that a total overhaul of policing is needed to stop police violence, while opponents warned that there was no clear plan for how the new department would operate.

We shifted the debate about what constitutes public safety. We demonstrated the strength of democracy and the people to the country and the rest of the globe. We’ll now work to hold the system to account. We will seek to repair our city and make our streets safer for everyone.

Despite the defeat, Yes 4 Minneapolis, which spearheaded the fight for a separate safety department, promised to keep working for reform.

The group remarked on Twitter, "We shifted the conversation about what public safety should look like." "We demonstrated the strength of democracy and the people to the country and the world." We'll now work to hold the system to account. We will seek to repair our community and make our streets safer for everyone." The results disappointed the Minnesota-based Black Visions Collective, but it stated that they "do not change the fact that the system we have is not keeping us secure." "While we are disappointed in the final results, there is so much to be done," the organization stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.