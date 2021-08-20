After Mike Richards stepped down, Dictionary.com trolled him with the definition of the word “jeopardy.”

20 August 2021 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom)

Richards’ declaration that the show would resort to guest hosts for the time being prompted the tweet. Last week, Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, was named the show’s new full-time host.

However, The Ringer revealed obscene remarks made by Richards while hosting the podcast The Randumb Show earlier this week.

“Women’s bodies and apparel were a particular fixation for Richards,” according to The Ringer. On one of his shows, he remarked that on Halloween, women should “dress like a hooker.” He also called a female attendee “a booth ho” and “a booth slut” at another point.

Richards apologized for his statements on the podcast in a statement to The Ringer.

“It grieves me that past incidents and remarks have placed such a pall on Jeopardy! as we prepare to begin a new chapter,” Richards wrote in a memo to the staff on Friday morning.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.