After meeting a man on Tinder, a woman was held captive and abused for days by police.

A lady was allegedly held captive for days and sexually assaulted after contacting a man on a dating app in California.

The woman was able to exit her home in Los Angeles’ Oakland neighborhood on Monday and call for rescue.

According to a NextDoor post seen by KTVU, a bystander came to the woman’s aid, who was “shaking, weeping, and almost unintelligible.”

The woman is said to have met a man on the dating app Tinder before being imprisoned for three days in a Maxwell Park apartment against her will.

The woman eventually managed to exit the Walnut Street house, according to Erik Schulz’s NextDoor post, and ran two blocks screaming and “begging someone to save her.”

No one else hurried to rescue the woman as she ran down the street, according to Schulz.

“A woman narrowly escaped being kidnapped and imprisoned last night. He wrote, “No one intervened.”

“She landed in front of my house after running two blocks and pleading for help. I live in a very crowded area. Many folks were out on the street strolling their dogs, driving by, and parking.”

Schulz claimed that after rushing out of his house to help the woman, a man in a car approached her and threatened to kill her.

“My wife and sister both started calling the cops as I walked in between them with him in his car,” Schulz added.

“She’s standing behind me begging for help, claiming she’s been held captive for three days.”

The suspect fled the area immediately, and police arrived not long after.

In a statement to This website, Oakland Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody and that the crime is still being investigated.

The statement reads, “On July 12th, 2021 at about 16:59, Oakland Police Officers were summoned to the 5400 Block of Fleming Avenue to investigate an accusation of kidnapping.”

According to the report, “a preliminary investigation indicated that a non-Oakland resident adult female was falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted by her male partner.” The watch commander authorized a Special Victims Section callout. Officers then apprehended the male suspect (an Oakland resident).”

Joann Yoshioka, a neighborhood resident, expressed her concern after reading the NextDoor post.

